Percy Horst

Percy Horst, 98, Bismarck, formerly of Streeter, passed away Oct. 18, 2021.

Percy was born June 21, 1923 on the family farm, often referred to as the “flat,” southwest of Streeter. He was the fourth born of six children to Jacob and Louise (Rott) Horst. He spent his childhood and received his education in Logan County. Growing up during the “dirty thirties” brought challenging times. At a very early age, Percy and friends found work in beet fields of Montana to help keep the family farm afloat.

Percy met Raisa “Rose” Dockter, and they were married in Streeter on Nov. 12, 1944. During World War II, Percy was drafted and reported for duty at Ft. Snelling, Minnesota. A couple days later, he was released from duty due to a heart condition. After this he returned to Streeter and purchased a farm about six miles north of the homestead he grew up on and remained on the farm for the following 35 years. He was especially proud of his service on the Streeter Elevator Board and the Kidder County Township Board, as well as his selection as the Kidder County Conservation Farmer of the Year. He and Rose raised four sons.

Percy is survived by his wife of 77 years; his four sons Gary, Stanley (Judy, deceased), Glenn (Mary Jean) and Virgil (Judy); one brother, Lloyd; and nine grandchildren, Scott, Gwendolyn, Shelly, Jodie, Tanya, Shannon, Nicole, Shawntae and Crystal.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below. Percy was cremated according to his wishes. The family invites you to join them for a time of memories and fellowship from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Horst Family at 1038 N 31st St. Bismarck, ND 58501 to be given in memory of Percy to the Bismarck Police Department.

To share memories of Percy and view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.