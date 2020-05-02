Peggy Sewell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peggy S. Sewell, 58, St. Augustine, passed away April 22, 2020, at Flagler Hospital. She was born on April 2, 1962 to Richard and Beverly (Linder) Dube in Sidney, Montana. In 1974, her dad remarried, to Sharon (Lovstead) Dube. Sharon also had two daughters, which added to the sibling group now of nine girls. Even though it was a full house, there was plenty of love to go around and the sisters have always maintained a strong family bond.

In high school, friends and family remember Peggy as the life of the party, always with a smile and laugh that were infectious to all who knew her. She enjoyed being with friends, family, and going to concerts. In May of 1980, she graduated high school, attended some college and eventually joined the U.S. Navy. She would serve approximately four years, where she met Gregory “Scott” Sewell. They married Nov. 26, 1983, and settled in St. Augustine, Florida. Although they would eventually divorce, they remained close friends until his passing on March 4, 2020.