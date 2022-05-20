NEW LEIPZIG - A Private Family Service for Pauline W. Heim, 105 of New Leipzig, ND was held at 1:30 p.m. MT on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin. Pastor John Amundson officiated with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery at New Leipzig.

Surviving family members are daughter, Shirley Greubele, New Leipzig, ND; son-in-law, John Jacobsen; and three grandchildren: Karen and Lynda, Bismarck, ND: and Brian (Tracy) Fargo, ND; five great-grandchildren: Brandon Lee, Jordan (Alexis) Lee, Brittany (Evan) Briese, Arin (Maddy) Schatz, and Jackie (Nick) Giorges; great-great-grandchildren: Tytus Lee, Posey Lee, Kailee, Aiden, Sophee, and Blaise Briese, Aloy and Emmett Schatz, and George, Alex, and Sophia Giorges, and Haley Knaus. She also has several surviving nieces; and nephews.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil; daughter, Jean; son-in-law, Edmund Gruebele; and great-granddaughter, Kirsten Knaus. Pauline's siblings were: Dan, Fred, Ted, Arthur, Emma Strohchein, Martha Stern, Hilda McMorran; and several nieces; and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com