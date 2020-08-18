You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pauline Scheerle

Pauline Scheerle

{{featured_button_text}}
Pauline Scheerle

Pauline Scheerle, 97, Mandan, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, 309 Fourth Ave NW, Mandan.

Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home.

Burial to follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Pauline was born June 24, 1923, to Anton and Julia (Kuntz) Haider in St. Anthony, the oldest of six children. She was raised on a farm north of St. Anthony and attended country school.

Pauline was a kind, determined, gentle woman. She loved to bake, garden, read cookbooks and shop with her daughter. Forever missed will be her German food.

Pauline loved her family and our Lord and prayed a rosary daily.

She never turned down ice cream, root beer, Oreo cookies or chocolate candy.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Denelle, whom she loved dearly; sisters Eileen (Pete) Welk, Caroline Reisenauer; four nieces and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Tony and John, and one sister Rose.

The family would like to thank her sister Eileen, Dakota Home Care, visiting angels, CHI Hospice and private caretakers for the wonderful care that allowed Pauline to remain in her home.

To send flowers to the family of Pauline Scheerle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 19
Visitation
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 19
Rosary
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
7:00PM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.
Aug 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
10:30AM
Weigel Funeral Home
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News