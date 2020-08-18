× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pauline Scheerle, 97, Mandan, passed away Aug. 15, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, 309 Fourth Ave NW, Mandan.

Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home.

Burial to follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Pauline was born June 24, 1923, to Anton and Julia (Kuntz) Haider in St. Anthony, the oldest of six children. She was raised on a farm north of St. Anthony and attended country school.

Pauline was a kind, determined, gentle woman. She loved to bake, garden, read cookbooks and shop with her daughter. Forever missed will be her German food.

Pauline loved her family and our Lord and prayed a rosary daily.

She never turned down ice cream, root beer, Oreo cookies or chocolate candy.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Denelle, whom she loved dearly; sisters Eileen (Pete) Welk, Caroline Reisenauer; four nieces and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Tony and John, and one sister Rose.

The family would like to thank her sister Eileen, Dakota Home Care, visiting angels, CHI Hospice and private caretakers for the wonderful care that allowed Pauline to remain in her home.

