× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paulette Doll, 60, Bismarck, gained her angel wings on July 20, 2020, after a long illness with her loving husband by her side. Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27. This will be exclusive to friends and family through invitation only. A service livestream will be available on Parkway Funeral Service's website under Paulette's obituary.

Paulette was born in Elgin on July 29, 1959, to James and Leona (Wolf) Ulrich. She was raised in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1977. She graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1982 with a BS in Social Work.

She met the love of her life, Robert Doll, and they were married on March 5, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Paulette started working when she was young with summer jobs. Her very favorite job was at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck. The majority of her career was spent in Human Services, including the Evaluation and Training Center, Clay County Social Center, Rose Wood on Broadway, H.I.T. Inc., MedCenter One Swing Bed and Care Center and the Dakota Foundation. She also gave back to the community by volunteering her time and talents with numerous agencies and groups, including coaching Special Olympics, craft projects to after school children, answering hotline crisis calls at the Adult Resource Center, GABR and St. Vincent's Nursing Home.