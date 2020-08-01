Paula Thovson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paula, with her kind, loving, gentle and sweet spirit, spread her angelic wings and confidently glided into heaven July 28, 2020. Her premature passing was the result of a traffic fatality.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the Family Worship Center Foursquare Church in Watertown.

Interment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery in Mandan.

Casket bearers will be Bryan Bruchhof, Jim Thovson, Mike, Brandon, Ryan and Troy Ressler.

Paula, one of four children, was born Oct. 1, 1956, in Mandan, to Theodore and Polly Ressler. She treasured her younger years in Mandan with family and friends. She graduated from Mandan High School in 1974, and then earned a four-year degree in accounting at Mary College in 1978. Paula later acquired her Certified-Public-Accountant designation.

Paula enjoyed a 30-year business career with various state agencies at the Capitol in Bismarck. In 2006, she concluded her professional career as the Budget Director at North Dakota State University, in Fargo. She then commenced a more challenging and rewarding career: full-time work as a dedicated and selfless wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend and valued business associate and consultant for her husband.