FARGO - Paula Brenden 55 Fargo ND passed away on December 21st at Sanford Medical Center due to a pulmonary embolism suffered on Thanksgiving Day.

Paula Jean Hoffman was born on August 18, 1967, to Don and Mary Hoffman in Mandan North Dakota. She grew up in Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. She was active in many high school activities including FBLA, debate, and wrestling statistician She attended Bismarck State College for a year before moving to Fargo to attend Moorhead State University. She worked for Nilles and Davies law firm and Gate City Bank. She worked for U.S. Bank for nearly 18 years, most recently as Vice President of Operations, retiring in 2013.

Paula married Corey Brenden on February 7, 2003, in Las Vegas Nevada. They were blessed with two children, daughter Lauren and son Jack. They enjoyed many activities together including traveling to Minneapolis to watch the Minnesota Vikings play. Paula was an incredible planner and planned multiple visits to Disney World for her family, which always included her parents. Paula was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2005 and lived courageously with the disease, overcoming many challenges along the way. In recent years people would sometimes say oh that's probably too hard for you Paula, and her response would always be, "Yes everything is hard for me but I'm still going to do it!"

As it became more difficult for Paula to get around, they continued to travel in their motorhome. In this way she was able to watch her kids enjoy life even if she was unable to always take part in the activities. Paula continued to be the planner of the family as she planned multiple trips to various places including Wisconsin Dells, Mall of America, Valley Fair, and the Black Hills. She also enjoyed the last three summers at the lake with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Julie Ross. Through their help, she was able to live the lake life where she was able to go for pontoon rides and observe the eagles nesting on Twin Lake.

Paula was active in her children's lives, frequently volunteering at school to help with activities. She never missed an event for her children because she enjoyed watching them participate. Even as Lauren went to college Paula would offer to help proofread her papers. If Lauren was home, they would enjoy watching various movies and TV shows together including "Bone". She enjoyed going to Jack's football games even when it was cold. Her special friend, Amy Hagenson worked to find ways to help keep her warm providing a heated seat cushion and heated blanket to make those cold night games more tolerable for Paula. She was so proud to be part of the Davies Football program offering to help in any way possible even though many things were a challenge as she worked from her power wheelchair. Paula enrolled Jack in youth hockey as a kindergartner and she continued to watch him play through the years even when some arenas could get brutally cold for her. She was not going to be stopped.

Paula brought such a positive attitude to life with her smile, encouraging everyone to do their best. She was always building up her family and helping them through difficult situations even as she experienced challenges greater than all of them. She was a very effective communicator and was never afraid to say what was on her mind. However, she was always respectful to others even if she didn't always receive the same respect back in return.

Paula is survived by her husband Corey; daughter Lauren and son Jack; Her parents Don and Mary Hoffman (Bismarck ND); brother Mike (Bismarck ND); Mother-in-law Alice Brenden (Dilworth MN); Sister-in-law Julie (Mike) Ross Breckenridge MN: brother-in-law Gary (Rea) Brenden (Dent MN); as well as many uncles aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Joe and Anna Hoffman; Percy and Elizabeth (Betty) Livdahl; Father-in-law Oliver Brenden; Uncle Earl Livdahl.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Thursday December 29, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. on Friday December 30, 2022, at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus, Fargo. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.