Paula Boehm passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, at an inpatient hospice facility in Raleigh, N.C.

Paula was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Bismarck to Paul and Beverly Boehm.

Paula worked as an occupational therapist at Stepping Stones Children Center in Sanford, N.C. She was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary, N.C. Her interests included various arts and crafts.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Brianna Boehm; son, Trey Boehm, both of Cary, N.C.; two brothers Scott (Susan) Boehm and Ricky (Kary) Boehm, both of Bismarck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place 2 p.m. March 31 at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

