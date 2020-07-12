× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Peter Richter passed away peacefully at the Linton Hospital following a valiant fight with cancer at the age of 63 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton, with Rev. Dave Zimmer officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Paul was born Dec. 29, 1956, in Linton, to Luella and Leo Richter. He grew up on a farm west of Linton and graduated from Linton Public School. He worked for farmers, various construction jobs, and the city of Linton.

Paul is survived by Tom (Sandy) Richter, Dave (Sue) Richter, Jim (Jeanie) Richter, Jon (Jaime) Richter, and Mary Spencer.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Richter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.