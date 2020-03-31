Paul Nagel

“Dear best friend, thank you. You came into my life and gave my mom and I the world. You were a fighter, you fought for the ones you loved and never gave up. You were a selfless person who brought light and happiness into every room. I'm very grateful that you were a part of my life and I got the privilege to call you dad, you showed me what it is like to be loved and cared for and I thank you for that. I remember you told me you dreamt about us fishing, I hope you're catching some keepers up there. Your little miss loves you very much, fly high big guy” -- Mariah Trangsrud