Paul Nagel

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Paul Conrad Nagel, 38, Lincoln, loving son, brother, husband, and father, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family in his home.
Paul is a blessing of Steve and Carol (Kalberer) Nagel, born on June 14, 1981, in Linton. After graduating from Linton High School in 2000, he earned a degree in business administration from the University of Mary.
On June 4, 2011, Paul married Carrie Trangsrud and raised her daughter, Mariah, as his own. They made their home in Lincoln. He proudly worked many years for Bilfinger Westcon as the benefits manager. Paul was a fun-loving, kind and caring man who enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and watching his favorite football team, The Buffalo Bills. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends and playing with his dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie and daughter, Mariah Trangsrud, Lincoln; parents Steve Nagel, Bismarck, and Carol Nagel, Madison, Wis.; grandparents, Edwin (deceased the following day) and Delores Nagel, Bismarck; brothers, Eric (Becky) Nagel and Lee (Tasha) Nagel, all of Bismarck; sisters, Alisa (Cory) Zacher, Lincoln, and Renae (Mike) Welhouse, Bismarck; nieces and nephews, Reece, Paisley, and Ethan Nagel, Haidyn and Hadlie Zacher, and Collyns Welhouse; mother-in-law, Paula Brown (Brad Jaeger); brother-in-law Alex Brown (Shyla Furcht); and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, particularly Scott Evenson, Brian Wangler, Dustin Kurtz, and Toby Nagel. He is also survived by his loving dogs, Molly and Bailey.
Paul was preceded in death by grandparents, Conrad and Diana Kalberer.
“Dear best friend, thank you. You came into my life and gave my mom and I the world. You were a fighter, you fought for the ones you loved and never gave up. You were a selfless person who brought light and happiness into every room. I'm very grateful that you were a part of my life and I got the privilege to call you dad, you showed me what it is like to be loved and cared for and I thank you for that. I remember you told me you dreamt about us fishing, I hope you're catching some keepers up there. Your little miss loves you very much, fly high big guy” -- Mariah Trangsrud
A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, April 2, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, with Father Wayne Sattler presiding. A family burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery and a memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC.
