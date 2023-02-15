Paul J. Schmidt

BISMARCK - Paul J. Schmidt, 89, of Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his Touchmark residence on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Church of St. Anne, Bismarck, ND. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck, ND. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a Rosary and Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Paul was born on June 13, 1933, to Edwin and Loretta (Hemmelgarn) Schmidt in Perham, Minnesota.

As a youth, Paul attended St. Henry's Elementary School in Perham, MN Grades K-8. He attended Perham High School, Perham MN. Paul took pride in being a Yellow Jacket while participating in Football (undefeated unscored upon their Senior Year), Track (100-yard dash and high jump). He also had a love for playing violin with the school orchestra with his favorite performances being Pep Fests. Paul was also an Honor Student.

During his teenage years, his father Edwin was a City Engineer. Paul often accompanied his dad on tasks including snow removal, care of the city cemetery, and city maintenance work. Paul also enjoyed the marvelous cooking and baking of his mother, Loretta and became an excellent chef himself.

Paul went on to attend Moorhead Teachers College, in Moorhead, MN. After graduating, he moved to Wahpeton, ND and began his career as a Guidance Counselor at Wahpeton High School. Paul went onto more schooling and earned his master's degree from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Paul met his wife, Patricia L. (Mohr) Schmidt when they were 2 years old as both of their grandmothers were good friends. Paul and Pat went through their school years together and as High School sweethearts, were married on August 21, 1954.

Paul and Patricia have 4 children: Scott (and Cassandra) Schmidt, Randy (and Susan) Schmidt, Craig (and Kari) Schmidt, Kris (and Jeff) Ehrmantraut-Holte. They have 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Paul and Patricia moved to Bismarck in 1971 to begin his new career as Business Owner of Northern Water Works Supply. Paul was highly respected for his work with the underground piping company. Paul retired in December 1990. His sons Scott and Randy continued working at NWWS business.

Paul's hobbies included following the activities of his children and grandchildren, waltzing with Pat, Booster Club with St. Mary's Central High School, hunting with his family and friends, and enjoying the leisure of his family lake cabins on Little Pine and Ottertail Lake, MN.

Paul is survived by his wife Patricia, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Paul's jovial spirit and laughter will be missed by all his family and friends. Rest in eternal peace. We love you.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Memory of Paul J. Schmidt at https://keepthepromise.net/

A livestream of the services will be posted to his online obituary where you can sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.