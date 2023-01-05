Paul J. Scherr

Paul was born July 2, 1950, in Denison TX. To Ralph and Pauline (Fitch) Scherr. He was the third child of seven; siblings, Ken, Tom, Jaunita, Christine, Judy and Mark. The family moved to Napoleon, ND where his father was from. Paul enjoyed fishing, watching the vikings, woodworking and building. If you dreamt it, he could build it, often even better than you imagined. Most of all he loved having fun being with the people he loved.