Paul J. Scherr
BISMARCK—Paul Scherr, 72, Bismarck, passed peacefully on December 5, 2022, at St. Alexius Hospital.
Paul was born July 2, 1950, in Denison TX. To Ralph and Pauline (Fitch) Scherr. He was the third child of seven; siblings, Ken, Tom, Jaunita, Christine, Judy and Mark. The family moved to Napoleon, ND where his father was from. Paul enjoyed fishing, watching the vikings, woodworking and building. If you dreamt it, he could build it, often even better than you imagined. Most of all he loved having fun being with the people he loved.
Paul is survived by his children: Cameron (Stephanie) Dick, Christian (Andrea) Dick, Allison (Charles) Wagner, and Cassidy Scherr. Grandchildren; Devin, Lexi, Brendon, Alexander, Lennyn, Yardley, Lincoln, Ivan, and Isaac.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Anne (Anderson) Scherr; his parents, his brother Kenneth Ralph Scherr, a nephew, Kenneth Jr. Scherr, and his in-laws, Forrest and Elizabeth Anderson.
There will be a service and luncheon at St. Philip Catholic Church in Napoleon ND. On January 14th at 11:00 a.m.