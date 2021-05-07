Paul Dinkins
A funeral service for Paul Dinkins, 88, of Bismarck, formerly of Dunn Center, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Killdeer, with Pastor Dale Nabben officiating. Burial will follow at the Dunn Center Cemetery.
Visitation for Paul will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson, with a prayer service being held at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Paul passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Edgewood Village in Bismarck
Paul C. Dinkins was born May 23, 1932 in Dunn County, the son of Chesley Morse and Polly Arletta (Pelton) Dinkins. He grew up and was raised in Dunn Center, attending school through the eighth grade. The family lived in Dunn County at Pelton's Folly until 1936, when the family moved to Lake Ilo. On July 2, 1951, Paul was united in marriage to Beryl Odren at Normanna Lutheran Church in Dunn Center. To this union seven children, Paulette, Reyne, Chesley Kim, MaryDona, Carmen, Robyn, and Tina were born. Paul and Beryl lived and raised their family in Dunn Center. Paul held a variety of jobs. He farmed and ranched at Pelton's Folly, worked for Bosch Lumber, Bob Lanters Drilling Wells and for a carpenter in Rugby. Paul's favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.
Paul was a member Normanna Lutheran Church, serving on the Church Board. He also served as president of the Booster Club and was a board member of the West Dunn Fire District.
Paul is survived by his wife, Beryl: six daughters, Paulette (Donald) Robison, Reyne (Daryl) Dukart, MaryDona (Jerry) Bauer, Carmen Eisenbraun, Robyn (Lyle) Richter, and Tina (Calvin) Eisenbraun; 18 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brother, Pat (Geri) Dinkins; four sisters, PollyAnn Brooks, Iris (Butch) Boeshans, Peggy Benz and Cathy Koffler; sisters-in-law, Judy Dinkins, and Gwen Dinkins; and special companion dog, Calla.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chesley Morse and Polly Arletta Dinkins; one son, Chesley Kim Dinkins; sisters, Sally Dinkins and Minnie Rohr; brothers, Bryan and Danny Dinkins; one granddaughter, JohnnieRae Geving; great-grandchildren, Daralyse Eisenbraun and Bentley Azure; son-in-law, Corey Eisenbraun; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Dunn County Lake Ilo Park or Badlands Ministries.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at
Stevenson Funeral Home- Killdeer