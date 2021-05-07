Paul Dinkins

Visitation for Paul will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson, with a prayer service being held at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Paul C. Dinkins was born May 23, 1932 in Dunn County, the son of Chesley Morse and Polly Arletta (Pelton) Dinkins. He grew up and was raised in Dunn Center, attending school through the eighth grade. The family lived in Dunn County at Pelton's Folly until 1936, when the family moved to Lake Ilo. On July 2, 1951, Paul was united in marriage to Beryl Odren at Normanna Lutheran Church in Dunn Center. To this union seven children, Paulette, Reyne, Chesley Kim, MaryDona, Carmen, Robyn, and Tina were born. Paul and Beryl lived and raised their family in Dunn Center. Paul held a variety of jobs. He farmed and ranched at Pelton's Folly, worked for Bosch Lumber, Bob Lanters Drilling Wells and for a carpenter in Rugby. Paul's favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.