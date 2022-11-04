BEMIDJI - Paul Alan Clemens, age 57, of Bemidji, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with his loving mother by his side.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji with Rev. Jeremiah Holst officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in LaMoure, North Dakota. The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji assisted the family. The family requests the use of masks at the memorial service.

Paul was born on April 25, 1965, in Bismarck, North Dakota, the son of Cameron and Marlene (Harmsen) Clemens. Having Down Syndrome and being quite frail at birth, Paul's life journey was challenging, yet amazingly joyful and marked by his own personal triumphs. Paul enjoyed a happy childhood as an important part of his family, which included travel, camping, and cheerful gatherings with much-loved relatives and friends. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1982. Paul participated in Special Olympics bowling and basketball. A very proud moment for Paul was sinking a half-court shot during a Special Olympics exhibition at a local high school basketball tournament. After working in food and custodial service for Housing, Industry, and Training, Inc. (HIT) in Mandan, Paul eventually "retired" in 1997 and moved with his parents to Bemidji, Minnesota.

Paul loved people and had a special fondness for babies, politicians, doctors, and ministers. He never forgot a face or a name and was quite a humorous conversationalist in his own beautiful way. He often introduced himself to complete strangers and treated them to a complete overview of current family news. Paul liked sitting at his roll-top desk and filling lined paper with important "notes", and he carried a briefcase with him on vacation. He enjoyed listening to music, particularly Tom Jones, Johnny Cash, and Randy Travis. During his early years, he always cranked up the stereo immediately after dinner and began singing—as loudly as possible—Tom's Jones's "Delilah," followed by children's songs from a New Christy Minstrels album. Paul also enjoyed watching TV ("The Waltons", "Little House on the Prairie", "The Andy Griffith Show," and several particularly effusive televangelists), being a spectator at athletic events, going to church, and dining out. On Saturdays, Paul joined his dad and others for "Men's Club" at Hardee's. Paul and his dad shared an affinity for treats and sweets—bacon cheeseburgers, fries, pizza, popcorn, ice cream bars, cookies, cake, donuts—and his mom cooked, baked, and lovingly indulged both of them their whole lives. Although in recent years neurological decline and Parkinson's disease took away many of his physical and communicative abilities and confined him to a wheelchair, Paul still found ways to sneak cookies from the kitchen. His sense of humor and sweetness delighted his family and caregivers.

Paul is survived by his mother Marlene, sister Kim Kusler (Tom), brother Jay Clemens (Carolyn Seen), aunts Candy Pine (Larry) and Linda Harmsen, nephews Ben Kusler (Melissa and daughter Elliott) and Nathaniel Clemens, nieces Emilie Moravec (Adrian and children Boden and Harlowe) and Abigail Clemens, and cousins Dana Middleton (Deb) and Lara Poole (children Dacotah and Brian). He was preceded in death by his father Cameron and grandparents, Herbert and Dacotah Rose (Saufley) Harmsen and Melvin and Celeste (Adkinson) Clemens.

Memorials are preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji or the Special Olympics organization.Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.