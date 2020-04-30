Patrick Johnson
Patrick “Petunia Pat” “Starfish” Johnson, 73, Sandpoint, Idaho, went to be with the Great Spirit on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after a warrior's battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Patrick was born in Dakota Territory on Feb. 21, 1947. Patrick graduated from Bismarck High School in 1966. He then attended Bismarck Junior College and the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Patrick and Renee (Nelson) Johnson were married on May 30, 1975, before leaving the prairie of North Dakota for the mountains of western Montana to build a life together.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents George ‘Deac' and Kathleen (Heinz) Johnson, first cousins Tommy Huber, and Charleen Cassidy.
He is survived by his son Jesse Johnson and his former spouse Renee (Nelson) Johnson, first cousins Robert Heinz, John Heinz, Sharon Hegge, Joanne Arnts, Donna Mae Heinz, Beth Wingenbach, Patricia Cassidy, Jack Cassidy and Mary Kay Lemcke.
Patrick was a free spirit who had the kindest soul and the best sense of humor. He loved the open road and the freedom of travel and the outdoors. Anyone that knew him knew he loved to talk and tell stories. He loved and respected everyone he met; he had a heart of gold. Patrick loved the Wild West, rodeos, bacon cheeseburgers, pie, skiing, movies, football, salads, Native American culture, and an ice-cold Cuba libre, not necessarily in that order.
Patrick's love for his only son Jesse was as strong as any bond that two people can share in this world. He did everything for his son and he never complained or raised his voice once. If you are reading this and you knew Patrick, you know he would not want you to make a fuss over his passing. Grab your drink and raise it high, tell a story, talk to a stranger, and most of all, be kind to one another.
Due to the current state of affairs, a funeral cannot be held. If you would like to be notified of a future gathering to celebrate Patrick's life please send an email to jessejohnson701@gmail.com. ATTN: Patrick's Celebration of Life.
"Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.”
-Robert Frost
