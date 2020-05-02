Patrick Folk was born Nov. 18, 1930, in Jamestown, the son of Frank and Mary Ann (Downey) Folk. He graduated from Jamestown Public School and was united in marriage to Thresse “Dolly” Walsh on Sept. 14, 1949 at St. James Catholic Church. Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 16, 1951 and after an honorable discharge on Aug. 17, 1952, he returned to Jamestown and helped his father as an electrician at Frank's Electric. Eventually Pat would become owner/operator of Frank's Electric until his retirement. He was elected to the Stutsman County Commission and was a member of the American Legion, Vet's Club, Elk's, and the volunteer Fire Dept. Dolly passed away Nov. 17, 2012.