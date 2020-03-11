Patricia Schwinden

Pat was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Hankinson to Stanley Adam and Veronica Magdalen (Scheller) MacQueen. She attended and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1956. Pat married Robert Duane Sundby on Feb. 17, 1958. Robert later passed away in 1981. Pat and Robert had five children together: Duane (deceased), Diane (Gary) Carlsrud, Judi (Terry) Schmidt, Linda (Keith) Pederson, and Stanley Sundby.

Pat later married the love of her life, Donald Anthony Schwinden on May 2, 1986. They resided in north Fargo. She spent most of her working life as a clerk at Cass County Social Services and retired in 2001 after 24 years of service. During her prime, Pat was recognized on the local bowling scene due to frequent placement in city, regional and national tournaments. After marriage to Donald, she was active in the American Legion Auxiliary. More recently, Pat was a strong supporter of local charities and casinos through her fondness of scratchies, pull tab playing, slot machines, and Bingo. She especially loved the casino weekends with her children and the Hoffman clan. Pat also enjoyed reading, crosswords, and jigsaw puzzles.