Patricia Ann Olson, 86, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Evangel, 3225 N 14th St, Bismarck.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Patricia Olson was born Nov. 13, 1933, at her grandparents' home. She was the second of three children to Elmer and Ruth (Olafson) Gustafson. Ruth died in 1935. Patty was raised and educated in the Halliday area and graduated from Dickinson High School.
Patty married Milton “Bud” Olson on Oct. 7, 1954, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dickinson. To this union, four children: Richard, Ruth, Michael and Kathleen were born. Patty's children were always her biggest blessing in life. Patty was a caregiver for all ages. She started a day care center in Dickinson called Kiddie Care Center. She later was a home health care provider for the elderly.
Patty is survived by her husband Milton “Bud” Olson; four children, Richard (Sandy), Ruth (Ralph) Rienhart, Michael (Kari) Olson, and Kathy (David) Solga; sisters, Jackie Walker, Sharon Anner, Judy Handegard, Nancy Dvorak, and Candy Olson; brother, Roger Gustafson; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Elmer; stepmother Laura; brothers, Donald Gustafson, Bruce Gustafson; sisters, Bonnie Zemple and Ginger Peterson.
To share memories of Patty and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.