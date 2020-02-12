Patricia Ann Olson, 86, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Evangel, 3225 N 14th St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Olson was born Nov. 13, 1933, at her grandparents' home. She was the second of three children to Elmer and Ruth (Olafson) Gustafson. Ruth died in 1935. Patty was raised and educated in the Halliday area and graduated from Dickinson High School.

Patty married Milton “Bud” Olson on Oct. 7, 1954, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dickinson. To this union, four children: Richard, Ruth, Michael and Kathleen were born. Patty's children were always her biggest blessing in life. Patty was a caregiver for all ages. She started a day care center in Dickinson called Kiddie Care Center. She later was a home health care provider for the elderly.