Patricia Ochsner

Patricia “Pat” Bernice Ochsner, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home in Wilton July 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, followed by a prayer service and remembrance at Bismarck Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wilton. Burial will follow at Tuttle Cemetery.

Pat was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Wilton, to Frank and Agnes (Kabylnick) Rogowski. She was the youngest of four children. Pat graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1954.

Pat married Albert Jorgensen in 1955 and together they had five children. In 1976 Pat married Clifford Ochsnerand together they had two children.

Pat will be dearly missed by her children, Dan (Nancy) Jorgensen, Tracy Lausch (Rick Seibel), Lenora (Lavern) Leno, Chris Jorgensen, Sheri (Francis) Schneider, LeAnn Ochsner (Jason Gildea), Micky (Kelli) Ochsner; 21 Grandkids; 32 Great Grandkids; 2 Great Great Grandkids; sister, Francis Jarvis; relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Agnes (Kalbynick) Rogowski; two brothers, Richard and Teddy; and husbands, Albert Jorgensen Jr., and Clifford Ochsner.

