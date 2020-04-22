Patricia Nelson

Patricia C. Nelson, 96, Bismarck, died on April 17, 2020. She was born on Feb. 6, 1924, to John and Gladys (Kunkel) Simon in McGregor. Patricia Claire Simon graduated from Tioga High School and following graduation relocated to the California Bay Area.
As this was the height of World War II, she began working in the drafting department at Henry J. Kaiser Shipyard Number Three in Richmond, Calif. She was proud to have participated in the war effort and attended many “Liberty” ship christenings while working at the shipyard. Following World War II, she worked at the Marchant Calculating Machine Company in Emeryville, Calif., the Bessler Corporation, and Wells Fargo Trust in San Francisco.
She returned to North Dakota to work for the state of North Dakota in Bismarck. While on a visit back to the family farm to paint her parents' house, she met her future husband, Dr. Norman M. Nelson, a Tioga veterinarian and businessman. They were married on June 8, 1956, and made their home in Tioga. They had two children, Jeffrey N. Nelson and Dr. Jill K. Nelson.
Patricia instilled a curiosity and love of learning and reading in her children. In addition to being an avid reader and follower of current events, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, golfing, painting, sewing and handicrafts.
In 2011 she moved to Bismarck to reside at Touchmark on West Century. At Touchmark, she enjoyed activities, especially Wii bowling, and continued to pursue her interest in reading and current events while making and visiting new friends. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Patricia is survived by her son Jeffrey and his partner Dr. Lisa Hay of Bismarck; sister, Joan Pampeyan of Los Altos, Calif.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, daughter Jill, and parents, as well as her sisters Dorothy Stice, Marjorie “Billy” Hartman, Darlyne King, and Jacqueline Gray.
To share memories of Patricia and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.