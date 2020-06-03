Patricia Medenwald

Patricia Ann (Robinson) Medenwald, 80, Bismarck, passed away June 1, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held 3 p.m. at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Patricia (Pat) was born Oct. 19, 1939, to George and Georgianna (Roth) Robinson in Hankinson. Pat had one brother, Jack. She was raised and educated in Hankinson and graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1957. After graduation she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.
On June 3, 1961, Pat married Charles Medenwald in Hankinson. They had two children, Julie and Steve. During Charles' railroad career they lived in Hankinson, Enderlin, and settled in Bismarck in 1975. They were married just short of 49 years when Charles passed away on May 21, 2010.
Pat spent most of her married years as a homemaker until her children were out of school. She then spent 13 years working for the City of Bismarck in the ticket office at the Bismarck Civic Center. Pat's favorite pastime was playing bingo. Family was the most important thing in Pat's life. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her three grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their many activities in their younger years. Nothing made her happier than emails, pictures, calls and visits from her grandchildren.
Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be truly missed by those of us left behind.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Julie (Duane) Hummel, Garrison, and her son, Steve, Bismarck; three grandchildren, Bryce (Dani) Hummel, Garrison, Jessi (Zach Maier) Hummel, Bismarck, and Ched Medenwald, Bismarck; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Harper Hummel, Garrison; and sister-in-law, Darcy Haugen, Jamestown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles, and brother Jack.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Baptist Health Care Center staff for the excellent care Pat received and for being her family when we couldn't be there due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.