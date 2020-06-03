Patricia Medenwald

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann (Robinson) Medenwald, 80, Bismarck, passed away June 1, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be held 3 p.m. at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Patricia (Pat) was born Oct. 19, 1939, to George and Georgianna (Roth) Robinson in Hankinson. Pat had one brother, Jack. She was raised and educated in Hankinson and graduated from St. Francis Academy in 1957. After graduation she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

On June 3, 1961, Pat married Charles Medenwald in Hankinson. They had two children, Julie and Steve. During Charles' railroad career they lived in Hankinson, Enderlin, and settled in Bismarck in 1975. They were married just short of 49 years when Charles passed away on May 21, 2010.