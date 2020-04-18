Patricia Martin, 75, Bismarck, formerly of rural Bowdon, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Bismarck surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, at the Hillside Cemetery in Fessenden (due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions).
This service will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/groups/352440698439276/.
Patricia Ann Weigelt, daughter of Rueben and Minnie (Wigan) Weigelt, was born June 23, 1944 at Harvey. She grew up on the family farm east of Fessenden and began her education at the nearby St. Anna Township Country School. She then attended Fessenden Public School graduating in 1962 before enrolling at Minot State College.
In 1963 Pat accepted an office assistant position at the Wells County Social Service office in Fessenden. Later that year, on Nov. 30, she was united in marriage to Richard Martin in Fessenden. They made their home on a farm north of Bowdon. With the exception of the years she stayed home to raise her daughters Rhonda and Melinda, Pat continued working at the Wells County Social Service office until her retirement in May of 2014.
Following Richard's death on Nov. 30, 2006, Pat remained on the farm until moving to Bismarck in 2014 where she had resided since.
She was a member and former council member of the First Lutheran Church of Fessenden and served on the Bowdon School Board from 1985 to 1995. Pat was instrumental in establishing the Swensgaard Scholarship Foundation in 1986, which has continued to award scholarships to graduating seniors from Bowdon each year.
Pat was a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing for others. Through the years, she sewed everything from bridesmaid dresses, to Melinda's horse-show outfits and even items for animals, usually without the help of a pattern.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Dan Berg) Klocke, Bismarck and Melinda (Clint Anderson) Martin, New Rockford; and her brother Rueben Weigelt, Bismarck.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials be made to CHI Health at Home or the Bismarck Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com.
Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden.
