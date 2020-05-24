Patricia Dietz

Patricia “Pat” Bettschen Dietz, 82, formerly of Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home in Hudson, Wis., while holding the hands of her two daughters, Christine and Terri. Pat was born March 1, 1938 in Grand Forks to Burton “Burt” and Lillian (Klagos) Bettschen. She graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1956 and went on to attend the University of North Dakota where she received a degree in social work and a master's in speech and drama. On June 6, 1964, she married Gary Barko and they later divorced. They had a daughter, Christine. On Nov. 26, 1971, Pat married Ron Dietz and they had a daughter, Teresa (Terri).

Pat began her teaching career in Lake Park, Minn., and taught high school English, speech, and drama in various school districts for the next ten years. She then spent time as a television copywriter and also owned and operated a women's consignment store, Sophisticated Lady, in Bismarck. Missing the classroom, Pat returned to teaching and taught at Bismarck State College, University of Mary, and Century High School in Bismarck. Pat made a lasting impact on her students and was still in contact with several of them even in recent years. She was known as a tough, outspoken teacher who instilled a love of English and theater in her students. Pat was a stickler for grammar, and she would likely take a red pen to this very obituary and make corrections. She was extremely proud of starting Friends of the Fine Arts for high school students in Bismarck. FOFA helped students develop an appreciation of the arts by attending performances and going to museums. The highlight for Pat and the students were the trips they took to Minneapolis together. Always a teacher at heart, in 2019 she published a teacher's guide entitled “An Evening with the Bard”- a classroom and production schedule for teaching Shakespeare in a hands-on format.