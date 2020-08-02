Patricia Clairmont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Ann Filben Clairmont “Pat”, 94, passed away on July 26, 2020 in Bismarck. A celebration of life service will be held for both Pat and her husband, William Clairmont “Bill”, who passed away April 13, 2020. Services will be at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1pm. It will be followed by a burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery. After burial a luncheon will be held at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. There will be a visitation Friday night Aug. 28 at 6pm and a prayer service at 7pm at Parkway Funeral Service.

Pat was born on June 28, 1926 in St. Paul, Minn., to William and Bernice M Filben. She graduated high school from St. Joseph's Academy in St. Paul, from The College of St. Catherine's with a BS in English, and from University of Minnesota with an BS in Speech Therapy. She married William Edward Clairmont on October 7, 1950 and had four children, Steve, Julie, Cindy and Nancy. Pat practiced speech therapy in St. Paul before marrying Bill and moving to North Dakota. They lived in Walhalla and Grand Forks, then made Bismarck their permanent home in 1962 for 58 of their 69 years together.