Patricia Clairmont

Patricia Ann Filben Clairmont “Pat”, 94, passed away on July 26, 2020 in Bismarck. A celebration of life service will be held for both Pat and her husband, William Clairmont “Bill”, who passed away April 13, 2020. Services will be at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 1pm. It will be followed by a burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery. After burial a luncheon will be held at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. There will be a visitation Friday night Aug. 28 at 6pm and a prayer service at 7pm at Parkway Funeral Service.
Pat was born on June 28, 1926 in St. Paul, Minn., to William and Bernice M Filben. She graduated high school from St. Joseph's Academy in St. Paul, from The College of St. Catherine's with a BS in English, and from University of Minnesota with an BS in Speech Therapy. She married William Edward Clairmont on October 7, 1950 and had four children, Steve, Julie, Cindy and Nancy. Pat practiced speech therapy in St. Paul before marrying Bill and moving to North Dakota. They lived in Walhalla and Grand Forks, then made Bismarck their permanent home in 1962 for 58 of their 69 years together.
Pat came from a musically oriented family with her father Bill Filben creating the original juke box mechanism. Pat was active theatrically from an early age, taking elocution and piano lessons, and becoming an accomplished pianist. She was a very talented and generous individual and devoted her high school and college years providing piano accompaniment for the school's music and theater departments in their productions and performances.
Pat was the operational support for Bill in his business, William Clairmont Inc. for the first 20 years, a life-partner to Bill, and full-time mother and homemaker. She was always warm, welcoming and interested in others, and actively encouraged her children to pursue their interests. She maintained the perfect balance of providing independence and support.
Pat actively participated with and had leadership roles in local civic, social, educational and religious organizations for over 50 years, including the University of Mary Ancilla Club, Apple Creek Ladies Golf Program, Girl Scouts, Mothers Club, the Catholic Church, and other organizations in which the children participated. She could always be counted on to step in and help. She was also interested in and supported the arts in Bismarck, including the Bismarck Symphony, theater productions and other arts organizations.
Pat is survived by her children, Steve Clairmont, Julie (Chuck) Clairmont-Shide, Cindy (Ron) Clairmont-Schmidt, Nancy (Michael) Clairmont Carr; grandchildren Samuel Larson, Monique Shide, Courtney Shide Turner (Bryan), Alexandra Carr (Josh Kim), Elizabeth Larson, Austin Shide, Samantha Carr, Jared Larson, Adrienne
Carr; her sister in law Gloria (Emil) Gendreau, sister in law Donna (Jack) Clairmont, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband William Clairmont, parents Bill and Bernice Filben, sisters Rosemary Hren and Dalores Skrivanek, and grandchildren Mathew Larson and Brittany Shide.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ministry on the Margins in Patricia Clairmont's name https:/ministryonthemargins.com.
