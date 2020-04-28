Patricia Burgess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Patricia Ann Burgess, 92, died on April 24, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck. A private family service will be held Wednesday, April 29, at Eastgate Funeral Service. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Patricia Ann (Pulver) Burgess, the daughter of LeRoy G. and Marion C. Pulver, was born on June 16, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She grew up in Dickinson where she graduated from Dickinson High School. After attending two years of college, she married Charles V. Delaney. To this union, six children were born: Vicki (Patrick) Peake, Charles, Donna (Terry) Gulka, Barbara Binstock, Gayle (Wade) Burgess, and Marla Schiermeister. Patricia later married Arlie D. Burgess on June 29, 1978.

She worked in retail for many years and played in Dickinson's city band. She was the organist for many years at United Methodist Church in Dickinson. She loved crafts of every kind and was an artist at crochet, knitting, quilling, Hardanger and cross-stitch. Patricia was a lifelong member of PEO and held many offices, including North Dakota's State President.

Patricia is survived by her five daughters, a stepdaughter, Claudia Jahraus and stepson, Wade Burgess. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, a step granddaughter, step grandson, 17 great-grandchildren, and one step great-granddaughter.