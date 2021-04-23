Pamela Super

Pam worked as a pharmacy technician at Osco Drug and Gateway Pharmacy for many years. She was an excellent cook and had an eye for decor. She loved hosting family gatherings and holiday parties. She enjoyed going shopping with her mom and daughters and stopping for coffee on Saturdays. She had many friends and was known for her sense of humor and her infectious laugh. Pam had a green thumb and a love for plants which she leveraged in her yard to great success. When her girls got older, she took up quilting and fashioned many beautiful quilts for family and friends. After retirement, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.