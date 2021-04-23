Pamela Super
Pamela Super, 66, passed away April 20, 2021 at St Vincent's Nursing Home surrounded by family after a long battle with dementia. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Pamela Jean Morlock was born Nov. 12, 1954 to Walter and Lorraine (Leno) Morlock. She grew up and attended school in Bismarck. Pam married Mike Super on May 9, 1980.
Pam worked as a pharmacy technician at Osco Drug and Gateway Pharmacy for many years. She was an excellent cook and had an eye for decor. She loved hosting family gatherings and holiday parties. She enjoyed going shopping with her mom and daughters and stopping for coffee on Saturdays. She had many friends and was known for her sense of humor and her infectious laugh. Pam had a green thumb and a love for plants which she leveraged in her yard to great success. When her girls got older, she took up quilting and fashioned many beautiful quilts for family and friends. After retirement, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Pam will be greatly missed by her husband of 40 years, Mike; her daughters, Jill (Chris) Mantz and DeAnn (Sam Roemmich) Super; grandchildren, Evan and Rylee Mantz, Ruby Super and Lilly Roemmich; brother, Loren (Jennifer) Morlock; sisters, Kathleen (Ken) Roth and Jennifer (Jay) Knutson and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lorraine and brother Fred.
The family prefers memorials to the Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota-North Dakota.
Alzheimer's Association, 7900 W 78th St., Ste 100, Edina, MN 55439.
To share memories of Pam, sign the online guestbook and view the livestream, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.