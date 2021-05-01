Pamela Anderson

Pamela Ann Anderson, 73, went peacefully into the loving embrace of our Savior at her home in Burlington, Washington on April 6, 2021 from complications of rapidly advancing ALS. A small family service was held at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Washington, on April 13 followed by internment at Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes, Washington. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer with a display of many of her beautiful quilts she so lovingly and painstakingly stitched over the years.

Pam was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Grand Forks, the oldest child of Dr. Welland and Annette Orchard. She grew up in Linton where she was educated and graduated as valedictorian of her senior class in 1966. Her graduation speech was entitled “The Road Less Traveled” which became her life theme. She attended North Dakota State University in Fargo for two years, and spent one summer working at Yellowstone National Park. At NDSU she met her best friend and soul mate, Richard L. “Rick” Anderson of Minot; they were married Dec. 28, 1967 in Linton.