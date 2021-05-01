Pamela Anderson

Pamela Ann Anderson, 73, went peacefully into the loving embrace of our Savior at her home in Burlington, Washington on April 6, 2021 from complications of rapidly advancing ALS. A small family service was held at Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Washington, on April 13 followed by internment at Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes, Washington. A celebration of her life will be held later this summer with a display of many of her beautiful quilts she so lovingly and painstakingly stitched over the years.
Pam was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Grand Forks, the oldest child of Dr. Welland and Annette Orchard. She grew up in Linton where she was educated and graduated as valedictorian of her senior class in 1966. Her graduation speech was entitled “The Road Less Traveled” which became her life theme. She attended North Dakota State University in Fargo for two years, and spent one summer working at Yellowstone National Park. At NDSU she met her best friend and soul mate, Richard L. “Rick” Anderson of Minot; they were married Dec. 28, 1967 in Linton.
After Rick graduated from NDSU, Pam worked for a law firm in New Salem while Rick was teaching school there. They moved to Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, as Rick continued his career. Twin sons Ryan and Reid were born there in 1972, and in 1979 the family moved to the Pacific Northwest, settling in the Mount Vernon/Burlington area of Washington. Pam worked at Skagit Valley College in personnel and the SVC Foundation for several years and later worked part time at a quilt shop. She became an avid quilter and she and a friend traveled extensively to major quilt shows throughout the U.S. and Europe selling quilt fabrics. During that time she helped her friend write a book on quilting which was later published.
Pam enjoyed travel, music, reading, and volunteered as a Hospice aide and as a Women's Bible Study Fellowship leader for several years. Her greatest love was for her family, and she spent many happy times making memories with her six precious grandchildren. Grammy was special to each of them.
Pam is survived by her husband of 53 years Rick; sons Ryan (Tiffany) of Bothell, Wash., and Reid (Angie) of Mount Vernon, Wash.; granddaughters Gillian, Grace, and Elin; grandsons Riley, Ryder, and River; brothers Dave (Cindi) of Birch Bay, Wash.; Dr. Jeff (Leonie) of Bismarck and Dan (Brenda) of Kennesaw, Ga. She is also survived by a special uncle and aunt, Mal and Gina Olson of Bismarck. Karen Boyer of Frazee, Minn., was Pam's “sister she never had” and were very dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-and father-in-law.
Pam will be missed by all for her zest for life, sense of humor, wisdom, and love for Christ