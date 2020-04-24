Pam Shipley

Pam was an avid curler and was very active in the Minot Curling Club along with her parents and husband, Frank. She curled at state championship level. In the early 90's she was the Skip of a women's state championship team that represented North Dakota at the Curling Nationals. Pam also shot third on a mixed doubles team that twice represented ND at Nationals. Representing her beloved North Dakota at national tournaments always brought tears to her eyes.

Another of Pam's passions was interior design. She was self-taught, always watching HGTV and looking through magazines for her inspiration. In 30 years of marriage, she decorated, and redecorated three homes in Minot, the lake cabin and the condo in Arizona. Then in 2019 Frank and Pam purchased a new home in Arizona, and Pam was in her glory decorating and adding her personal touches, up to the time of her passing. Many people sought her advice on decorating their own home, and occasionally Pam's enthusiasm for redecorating had to be curbed by Frank, as he would remind her that a similar project had been done only a year or so previous. One project was stopped when it was pointed out the wallpaper to be removed was only four months old.