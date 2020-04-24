Pam Shipley, Minot, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 65 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer and chronic problems after surgery. She passed away peacefully with her loving husband, Frank, holding her hand.
Pamela Jean Sjaastad was born July 23, 1954, the third of six children born to Eugene and Patricia (Stevick) Sjaastad. She grew up in northwest Minot with her siblings, cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles. There are numerous and never ending tales about Pam and her siblings, cousins and friends somewhat terrorizing northwest Minot in the 60's. Growing up, she spent many summers at Lake Metigoshe at the family cabin. Pam attended Longfellow Elementary, Minot Model, until it closed in 1968, and graduated from Minot High in 1972. She was once married to Jan “Mike” Anderson and together they had three sons.
Pam worked for many years as an anesthesia tech and later as a scrub tech in surgery at both Trinity and St. Joseph's hospitals. Through her work in the OR she met and married, the love of her life, Dr. Frank Shipley. They were married on Dec. 16, 1989 and made their life together in Minot and worked side by side in the OR for years. They bought a small cabin at Deepwater Bay on Lake Sakakawea in 1997. When work allowed, they enjoyed time during the summer and winter at the lake fishing, golfing and hosting family and friends. Pam loved fishing and entered many tournaments with her son Travis or her cousin Roxie. In 2010 Pam and Frank were blessed to buy a condo in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where they escaped the worst of North Dakota winters for three months or so each year.
Pam was an avid curler and was very active in the Minot Curling Club along with her parents and husband, Frank. She curled at state championship level. In the early 90's she was the Skip of a women's state championship team that represented North Dakota at the Curling Nationals. Pam also shot third on a mixed doubles team that twice represented ND at Nationals. Representing her beloved North Dakota at national tournaments always brought tears to her eyes.
Another of Pam's passions was interior design. She was self-taught, always watching HGTV and looking through magazines for her inspiration. In 30 years of marriage, she decorated, and redecorated three homes in Minot, the lake cabin and the condo in Arizona. Then in 2019 Frank and Pam purchased a new home in Arizona, and Pam was in her glory decorating and adding her personal touches, up to the time of her passing. Many people sought her advice on decorating their own home, and occasionally Pam's enthusiasm for redecorating had to be curbed by Frank, as he would remind her that a similar project had been done only a year or so previous. One project was stopped when it was pointed out the wallpaper to be removed was only four months old.
Pam was also an excellent cook and hostess. Her spare time was often spent reading new cookbooks, watching the cooking channel and reviewing recipes online. Everything from her kitchen was made from scratch. She was never afraid to try new recipes just because they may have been complicated. For company, she always had something special prepared and no one left hungry or empty-handed, usually with enough leftovers to last two days.
Pam was a loving and fiercely loyal wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend. She had a big and generous heart and would help anyone in pain or need. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know her. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Frank, and their blended family: children: Travis (Jen) Anderson, Bismarck; Eric Anderson, Jamestown; Jennifer (Mike) McNeil, Los Angeles; Jessica (Ryan) Ottenweller, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; Erika (Jeff) DeMars, Ft. Collins, Colo.; Eryn (Kevin) Leffers, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; grandsons: William, Matthew, Kaleb, Liam, Joel, Nolan and Rocco; granddaughters: Marlo and Lena; brothers: Ken, Montana; Greg, Utah; and Gary, Minot; sisters: Sally Sjaastad, Montana, and Julie Renfrew, Texas, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many close friends.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Pat Sjaastad, infant son, Bruce Anderson, niece Michelle Mosure and her two children, Kristy and Kyle.
Rest peacefully, our Dearest Pamela. You courageously faced each day these last three years with grit and grace. We thank you for fighting the good fight and allowing us more time with you. You will live forever in our hearts.
Private family service (due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions) will be held at the Thomas Family Funeral Home Chapel, Minot. A livestream of Pam's service will be available for the public to attend remotely. Use the link from Pam's online obituary. The service can be viewed for two weeks starting on April 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Memorial Park.
A public celebration of Pam's life will be held in the summer of 2020.
Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Cancer Care Center or Minot Curling Club.
