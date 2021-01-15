Owyn Fuglie

Owyn Jay Fuglie, 66, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at his home in Williston. Because of the pandemic, no services will be held at this time.

“Jay” to his friends and “Jaybird” to his family was born in Hettinger on Dec. 27, 1954, the third of seven children of Dr. O.J. and Phyllis (Boehmer) Fuglie.

He graduated from Hettinger High School and Dickinson State College in Dickinson.

After a brief teaching career in Carrington, he entered the insurance industry and had a long successful career as a Farmers Union Insurance agent in Williston.

He was married to Rosalie Sonsalla in 1986. They had no children and later divorced.

Jay was an avid, low-handicap golfer, and scored a hole-in-one at the Carrington Country Club in 1985. Health issues forced his retirement from the game a few years ago. He grew up hunting and fishing, skills he learned from his dad, and spent much time afield with his brothers and brothers-in-law throughout his life.