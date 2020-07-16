× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Otto Bervik, 88, Bismarck, died July 12, 2020, in a Bismarck care center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Otto was born Oct. 11, 1931, to Sven and Brita Bervik of Divide County. He married June Welsh of Garrison June 5, 1955. They had three children, Leann, of Bismarck, Loren (Sara) Bervik, of Grand Forks, and Larry Bervik, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Otto worked for the State Land Department for 30 years until he retired in 1992 to spend winters in Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Bismarck, or Village Family Service Center, Fargo.

The service will be live streamed at the following link on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTkOEeDKQ_Q&feature=youtu.be

