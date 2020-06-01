Otillia Haider

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ottillia Haider, 85, Bismarck, died May 28, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 3, at the Word of Faith Church and Outreach Center, Bismarck. Burial will be at the Mandan Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck.

Ottillia was born Dec. 30, 1934 in Dickinson, the daughter of Frank A. and Philomena (Dvorak) Privratsky. She was raised and educated in Steele. She moved to Bismarck and worked at St. Alexius Hospital. She later worked at the Capitol in Bismarck. She married John Haider on Sept. 8, 1958 in Bismarck. She was a homemaker and worked with John who was self-employed.

Ottillia loved her children and grandchildren. She was spontaneous, always ready to have fun and go on an adventure. She was young at heart and loved to camp. She volunteered for many help organizations.

Ottillia is survived by four sons, Gerald, Mark (Angela), Brian (Nancy), Greg (Becky); one daughter, Claudia (Todd); 11 grandchildren, Tylone (Brittany), Brandon, Shauntya (Ben), Bryaunna, Mariah, Joshua, Destiny, Kyler, Brooklin, Jordan and Taylor; four great grandchildren: Kylie, Maverick, Roman, and Nova; brothers, August and Victor; and sisters, Minnie and Nancy.