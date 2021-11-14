Orville Richter

Orville Dale Richter, 92, left us to be with his Lord and Savior, dying on Nov. 11, 2021, as a resident of the Knife River Care Center in Beulah. Services will be held at 2 p.m. CST, Monday, Nov. 15, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Stanton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Orville is survived by his children, Marvin (Irene) Richter, Hazen, Ronald (Vonette) Richter, Lakeville, Minn., and Karen (Delon) Bohrer, Hazen; son-in-law, Mike Zaijicek, Zimmerman, Minn.; 11 Grandchildren, Eric Richter, Kayla (Andrew) Duncan, Michelle (Russell) Kostreba, Amanda Gore (Jason Farris), Mark Richter, Andrew (Margaret) Richter, Paul (Amy) Richter, Jenna Richter, Alicia (Alex) Johnson, Adam Bohrer and Angela (Justin) Prois; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Miller) Richter, daughter, Sharon (Gore) Zaijicek, son-in-law, Ronald Gore, parents, brother, Melvin Richter, sisters, Ruth Atkinson and Jean Stiefel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Sakakawea Hospice program or the Bleeding Disorders Alliance of ND, P.O. Box 548, Fargo, ND. 58107.
Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.