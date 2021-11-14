Orville Richter

Orville Dale Richter, 92, left us to be with his Lord and Savior, dying on Nov. 11, 2021, as a resident of the Knife River Care Center in Beulah. Services will be held at 2 p.m. CST, Monday, Nov. 15, at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Stanton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.