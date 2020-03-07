Orville Gabel, 88, Bismarck, died March 5, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, with visitation being held one hour prior.
Orville was born in Bismarck on April 9, 1931 to John and Leona (Fields) Gabel and he grew up in the Bismarck area.
He drove truck for Al's Transfer and Storage, Allied Van Lines and lastly, SuperValu. Orville was a lifelong member of local Teamsters Union.
You have free articles remaining.
Orville married Berniece Mittelstedt on Feb. 23, 1951. Early in retirement, he and Berniece enjoyed the cabin at Brush Lake and later casino trips. Pinochle was a passion.
Orville is survived by his children, Cyndy and Stanley Meidinger, Debi and Rob Schmidt, Lois and Daymon Mills, Bill and Gerlynn Gabel, all of Bismarck; grandkids, Jenny and Jim Kasa, and kids, Noah and Caleb, Forest Lake, Minn., Joel Geist, East Bethel, Minn., Darrin and Kelly (Meidinger) Murray, Mercer and daughter, Morgan and Mitch Lang, and their kids, Reese and Quinn, Turtle Lake, Jason and Jamie Meidinger and kids, Jameson, Jace, and Joss, Mercer, Daymon Jr. and Lori Mills, Bismarck, and daughter Katrina, San Diego, Calif., Wade and Kerri and their daughter, Crystal, Moffit, and Dan Gabel, Bismarck; siblings, Milian and Marie Gabel, Bill Gabel, Lorraine Varriano, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his special cousin Dick (Mary) Cieslak and special friend Ernie Ibach.
Orville was preceded in death by his wife, Berniece; parents, and siblings, Marvin, Ed, Melvin, and Helen Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Orville's name to the Shriners Children's Hospital.
Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Orville and sign the online guestbook.