Orval R. Boehler

Orval was born in Hazen on April 7 1939 to John and Lillian (Cook) Boehler. He entered his eternal rest on December 24, 2022. He was raised in Zap, where he graduated from Zap high school in 1957. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force base where he would meet Lindalee Davis whom he would marry and raise four children, Charmaine, Joyce, Steven and Katrina. After his service in the Air Force Orval joined the National Guard and served 28 years. He worked for the Zap coal mine and later worked as an ironworker until his retirement.

He loved camping with his young family almost every weekend and taking trips to California to see extended family. He was known for all his Tractor Runs that he did on his John Deere Tractor from Washburn to Center. He had his yearly fishing trips on the 4th of July in Baudette, Minnesota with his friends. He looked forward to every year. He was a kind soul and friend to many.

He is survived by his children: Joyce Boehler Beulah, Steven Boehler Scranton and Katrina (Bill) Hot Springs, SD; his sister, Carol (Neal) Dallman Alaska; his brother, Dale Boehler Beulah; seven grandchildren: Justin, Eric (Sarah) Kendra, Richelle, (Ray) Breanna (Bill) Cierra and Jeremiah (Julia); fourteen great-grandchildren: Leah, Autum, Taysia, Kolton, Bently, Caiden, Taven, Bryson, Jasmin, Scarlett, Raelynn, Winter, Amelia and Olivia; numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Lillian; brother, Harvey and his wife Carol; and daughter, Charmaine.

Services will be held at a later date. Cards can be sent to Katrina Bounting 1426 Evans St. Hot Springs, SD 57747. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Pow-Mia.