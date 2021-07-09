Norman Pedersen, 83, of Fargo, passed away July 6, 2021 at the VA hospital in Fargo.

He was born March 7, 1938 in Valley City, the son of Franz and Norma (Jackman) Pedersen. Norm attended Brown Elementary School and graduated from College High in 1956. In 1962 he was drafted into the Army and discharged in 1963 and then was in the National Guard. He later attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, earning a degree in electrical and refrigeration.

On May 6, 1961 he was united in marriage to Betty Jo Gamrath, from this union they had three children.

Norm enjoyed bicycling, golfing and socializing with family and friends, always sharing a joke or two.

He is survived by his sons Blane and Neil, daughter Stacey (George) Tebelius; his grandchildren, Samantha (Kurt), Dakota (Elizabeth), Brad, Emily and Zach; and great grandchildren Oakley and Cyrus. He is also survived by his sister Fran Nelson; Betty Jo's family and several nieces and nephews; and Norm's special friend Sue Runger and her family.

Norm is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Betty Risser, brother Skip Pedersen, mother-in-law and father-in-law, brothers-in-law Clarence Risser, Stan Nelson, Bill Cresap and Jim Ferris; his nephews Guy Risser, Marshall Fearing and Justin Ferris.