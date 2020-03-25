Norman Olzweski

Norman “Norm” Olzweski, 81, Mandan, passed away March 19, 2020, at Miller Pointe a Prospera Community, Mandan. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Center. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Norm was born Dec. 8, 1938, at Mandan, to Frank and Barbara (Brown) Olzweski. He was raised and educated in Sanger. Norman loved Ranching, working horses and gardening. He married Judy McCarty on Aug. 24, 1968. Together they had a daughter Mary (His pride and Joy) and son John.

He is survived by his wife Judy, and his two children, along with two sisters and six brothers.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

