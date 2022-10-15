Norman Nelson Dorgan

STERLING - Norman Nelson Dorgan, 81, of Sterling, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-5 pm, with a prayer service starting at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Sterling Union Cemetery.

Norman was born on March 18, 1941, in Regent, North Dakota to Howard and Lillian (Forsberg) Dorgan. He attended and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1959 and enlisted in the United States Army. Norman attended basic training in Fort Carson, Colorado and was stationed in Pen Juan John, Korea. When he returned to the states, he started his career as a life long Electrical Lineman and was proud to be a member of the IBEW local 1426 retiring in 2003.

Norman married Hazel Levi and they had two children Steven and Brenda, but his true pride and joy were his grandchildren, Megan and Bryce. The Dorgan family was also blessed with a special addition, Juva Kadlac, she was like a second daughter. Over the years Norman also had many pets and loved them dearly, one might say better than people some days.

He was known as the Mayor of Sterling and enjoyed spending time with his countless friends and cherished each and every one of them. Birthday suppers were always Norman's treat, taking the whole family out to celebrate.

He is survived by his children, Steven, Sterling and Brenda (Steve) Mack, Bismarck; grandchildren, Megan (Scott Kramer) Mack, Seattle Washington and Bryce Mack, Bismarck; former wife, Hazel Dorgan, Bismarck; sister, Colleen Preszler, Bismarck and bonus daughter, Juva (Randy) Kadlec of Sioux Falls South Dakota.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Lillian Dorgan; infant sister Kathleen Camille Dorgan and brother-in-law Herman Preszler.

Memorials are preferred to Furry Friends Rocking Rescue, 2906 Morrison Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504 or the Sterling Union Cemetery, c/o DiAnn Pidarson, 30501 136th Ave NE, Sterling, ND 58572.To share memories of Norman and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com