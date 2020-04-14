Norma Metzger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Norma K. Metzger, 89, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place. Mass of Christian Burial and graveside services will take place at a later date.

Norma was born Aug. 20, 1930 in Strasburg to Michael C. Wald and Carolina (Leier) Wald.

Norma married Donald D. Metzger on Nov. 5, 1949 in Bismarck.

Norma is survived by her children: Carlotta (Darwin) Fischer, Bismarck; Jeff, Mound, Minn.; Judy (Lenny) Pippin, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Donata (Jeff) Shaw, Wellington, Colo.; Don Jr. (Lynn), Bismarck; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister Violet Heisler, Oceanside, Calif.; brothers, Harvey Wald, Pierre, S.D.; Michael (LaViale) Wald, Wenatchee, Wash.; Gerald (Lynda) Wald, Carr, Colo.; Tony (Barb) Wald, Grand Island, Neb.; brother-in-law Clem Ferderer, Leavenworth, Wash.; aunt Jennie Aamodt, Minneapolis, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Don; infant daughter Cecelia; daughter-in-law Charlotte; her parents; sister Lucille Ferderer; brother-in-law Ray Heisler; and sister-in-law Irene Wald.

