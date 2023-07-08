Norma was born on May 12, 1934, Mandan, ND to Herman and Rose (Miller) Dombrowsky. She was raised and educated in Mandan. She graduated from Mandan High School and then joined the U.S. Navy where she was stationed in Virginia and California. While in the Navy, she met and married Kenneth Delovitch who was also in the U.S. Navy. They were married in 1958, returned to Mandan after leaving the service and divorced shortly after. Norma went to work at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck and worked there until she met and married Ted Keys in April 1975. They purchased a hobby farm South of Mandan where they lived until Ted passed away in June 1989. Norma moved back to Mandan where she enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, knitting, and quilting with the First Lutheran Church ladies. She was an animal lover who always fed and cared for her birds, deer, squirrels, turkeys, or any other creature that crossed her path.