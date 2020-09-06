 Skip to main content
Norma Beckman

Norma Beckman, 94, formerly of rural Hannover, N.D., died September 4, 2020 in the Elm Crest Manor in New Salem, N.D. Funeral arrangements are pending with Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.

