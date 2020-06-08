Norma Baranick

Norma was active in several organizations while in Minot. However, being a mother, volunteer, and homemaker were her main professions. She took classes to keep up her nursing license but wasn’t employed out of the home until her daughter started college in 1980. She then worked as a part time nurse for Trinity Nursing Home, retiring in 1987 after having breast cancer surgery.

In retirement, Dan and Norma enjoyed their lake home on Lake Audubon. Norma also enjoyed traveling, reading, attending plays and lectures, and cheering on her favorite teams. She loved listening to her favorite radio talk shows and was passionate about sharing her views on many political issues. She promoted youth enrichment by offering yearly scholarships to nursing students. She was a watcher and helped the family keep the remembrances of the past alive. She was an unashamed pack rat, especially of old clothes, the styles of the past. She liked cooking, baking, housework, walking and talking with friends, shopping, and craft shows. She really shined when she was mothering the young and loving and caring for the elderly.