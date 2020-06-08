Norma Baranick

Norma (Anderson) Baranick, Minot and originally from Regan, entered eternal life Saturday, June 6, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side.
Norma Joan Katherine Anderson Baranick was born July 11, 1932, on the family farm three miles south of Regan, to Martha and Henry Anderson. She grew up on the farm, attending rural school Ghylin #2 through the eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from Regan High School in 1950.
She entered nurses training in Bismarck Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1953 and became a registered nurse. Her first job was at the Hazen Memorial Hospital in Hazen. The next year she moved to Minneapolis and was employed at Northwestern Hospital.
A year later, in July of 1955, she terminated her employment and married Daniel Baranick in Bismarck. They moved to Fargo where her husband was a student at North Dakota State University in the School of Pharmacy. She worked at St John’s Hospital, the Fargo clinic and the Veteran’s Hospital as a registered nurse. In 1957, she had a baby boy named Kelly. In 1958, her husband Daniel graduated from pharmacy school and accepted a position as a registered pharmacist in St Cloud, Minn. with Osco Drug.
In 1960, Daniel transferred with Osco Drug to Kewanee, Ill., where daughter Kristine was born. Daniel was moving up the ranks at Osco Drug, which led to moves to Kankakee, Ill., Bourbonnais, Ill., and then Springfield, Ill., as a store manager. He accepted the store manager position in Minot in 1966, where Dan and Norma lived until Norma’s death.
Norma was active in several organizations while in Minot. However, being a mother, volunteer, and homemaker were her main professions. She took classes to keep up her nursing license but wasn’t employed out of the home until her daughter started college in 1980. She then worked as a part time nurse for Trinity Nursing Home, retiring in 1987 after having breast cancer surgery.
In retirement, Dan and Norma enjoyed their lake home on Lake Audubon. Norma also enjoyed traveling, reading, attending plays and lectures, and cheering on her favorite teams. She loved listening to her favorite radio talk shows and was passionate about sharing her views on many political issues. She promoted youth enrichment by offering yearly scholarships to nursing students. She was a watcher and helped the family keep the remembrances of the past alive. She was an unashamed pack rat, especially of old clothes, the styles of the past. She liked cooking, baking, housework, walking and talking with friends, shopping, and craft shows. She really shined when she was mothering the young and loving and caring for the elderly.
Norma was a member of St John’s the Apostle church for over 50 years, where she taught Catechism and was active in “The Confraternity of Christian Mothers.” She was actively involved in the Air Force Hospital, when it was in Minot and St Joseph’s Auxiliary of Trinity Health. Norma also was involved in Sons of Norway, Catholic Daughters for over 40 years, Republican women, Hospice volunteer, YWCA Board Member and served as the Cancer Reach to Recovery program coordinator for 15 years.
Those who shared her life are her loving husband of nearly 65 years Daniel, Minot; son Kelly (Sandy) Baranick, of Woodbury, Minn., and daughter Kristine (Bill) Elliot, Fishers, Ind.; grandchildren Alison (Cody) Wilde, Circle Pines, Minn., Devin Baranick, Bloomington Minn., Darby (Sam) Dodda, Kansas City, Mo., and David Johnson, Fishers, Ind., and great grandchildren Ruthie and Henry Wilde, and Aarav Dodda.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Beva Mae and sister Ruby Anderson.
Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, Minot.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Public Visitation: Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.
Memorials are preferred to the Scandinavian Heritage Center or to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
