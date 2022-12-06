Noreen Kay (nee Benjamin) Sampson

Noreen Kay Sampson (nee Benjamin)

BISMARCK - Noreen Kay Sampson (nee Benjamin) was born October 4, 1947, in Bismarck, ND, to Jesse D. Benjamin and Anna W. Starck Benjamin. She luckily had an older sister, Marna, who was waiting for her arrival at home. As the years passed, Noreen was thrilled to gain two brothers, William (Bill) and Lee. The home they made together was a happy one. The Benjamin family was important not just to immediate family, but also to extended family and many friends. Everyone could always count on a place at the table in Jesse and Anna's home.

Noreen's passions were strong and many. She loved learning, animals, children, the fine and performing arts, travel, reading, meeting new people, and giving the most to each challenge she accepted. She was a graduate of Center High School, Center, ND, and continued learning throughout her life. She received several degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and an Elementary Education Endorsement from Minot State University, Minot, ND; a Master's in Elementary Education Administration from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD; and a Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY. She was also a charter member of the NAESP (National Association of Elementary School Principals) Certificate of Advanced Proficiency and was awarded that certificate upon a five-year completion of training in six key aspects of leadership. Two of her siblings, Marna and Bill, were Peace Corps volunteers and directors and traveled the world. Noreen briefly considered international schools, but instead planned a trajectory that made a wide loop in the upper northwest region of the United States. She was an art teacher at Central High School in Dickinson, ND; taught elementary grades, and became an elementary principal at Stanton Public School, Stanton, ND; was a K-6 Principal and Special Education Director at Britton Schools, Britton, SD; a K-5 Principal at Parkside Elementary, Powell, WY; the Principal at Emma Dickinson Elementary and Rattlesnake Middle School, both in Missoula, MT; Principal of Sunset Elementary, Airway Heights, WA; and Principal at Robert Gray Elementary, Aberdeen, WA. Noreen planned this trajectory based on her strength in working with schools to create Language Arts programs that assure all students learn the essential skills of reading, writing, listening, and speaking. When she felt she had accomplished this in a school, she would take on another challenge at another low-income school. She loved working with teachers, students, and parents by helping them achieve the academic skills needed for success in our world.

After retiring from Aberdeen, Noreen planned to take it easy and do a little traveling. However, she became involved with the State of Washington as a Leadership Coach who was assigned to schools that were in need of improvement. Noreen gloried in this position for three years working with the principal of each school and the Leadership team she headed before retiring once again. She needed more than just day-to-day living after her second retirement, so she began volunteering at SCRAPS (Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Services) socializing the kitties in the cat room and training others to do the same. A cancer diagnosis ended this enjoyable run three years into it.

Noreen would tell you that the best thing she did in her life was have her daughter, Anna. She and Anna spent many years growing and learning through travel adventures and quiet times together. She would tell Anna she was the best girl in the world, the best girl she ever had, and Anna would remind her she was the only girl she had. Although Noreen's love of children began earlier, it deepened with Anna.

On August 11, 2005, Noreen married Chuck Sampson in Spokane, WA. They shared their families, years of experience as leaders, and many laughs. Traveling to exotic places like South Africa or simply staying home brought them much happiness. Noreen and Chuck loved the summer months working in their large yard with their cats.

The importance of the environment and the role of animals and people in it were important to Noreen. No pesticides were allowed in the multiple garden boxes, apple and cherry trees, and flower beds in her yard. She spent three years volunteering at SCRAPS and deeply loved working with volunteers there to socialize and care for cats. At home, she welcomed many bird species to feeders and a bird bath in the yard. Community cats knew they could count on a meal, water, shelter, and a kind touch if they sought it in this yard.

Noreen is survived by her daughter, Anna Leinius, Bozeman, MT; her husband Chuck Sampson, Medical Lake, WA; her siblings William (Cindy) Benjamin, Bismarck, ND; and Lee Benjamin, Center, ND; brother-in-law Joseph Knue, San Antonio, TX; and many nieces and nephews, Miriamah Saba, Las Vegas, NV; Jesse Saba, Brooklyn, NY; Dan Benjamin, Freeman, SD; Deana Benjamin, Santa Fe, NM; Carly Benjamin, Mandan, ND; and Ford Benjamin, Higashisonogi, Japan; and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Jesse Benjamin, her sister, Marna Knue, and her sister-in-law, Claudia Benjamin. She is also survived by a multitude of friends who made her life rich and full.

A memorial with family and friends is being planned for next spring/summer with internment at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Center, ND. "You will be known by the tracks you leave behind." (Dakota Proverb)

Live each day helping make the world a better place.