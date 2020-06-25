× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nolan Jay Wintermeyer, 41, was born May 24, 1979, to David Sr. and Marley Wintermeyer. Nolan passed away June 22, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospital after a long illness.

He grew up in Bismarck and lived for driving truck.

Nolan is survived by his sons, Chase (Dominga), Minot, and Jared, Bismarck; and his beautiful granddaughter, Nevaeh; mother, Marley Baur; brothers, Ryan (Becky) Wintermeyer, Bismarck, Dave Jr., Fargo; brother from another mother, Kirk (Lisa) Wilson; special cousin, Crystal Wiest, or as he used to call her, "poop;” and very special friend, Melodi Koch. He also had so many friends and family members who love him.

He spent his life helping others, anyone who came in contact with Nolan. He was truly a wonderful person and touched many people's hearts.

He entered Heaven to be reunited with his dad, Dave; Grandpa Sarge; Grandma and Grandpa Grenz; and Aunt Clara and Uncle Jimmy.

Services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Sertoma Park Shelter 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Nolan Wintermeyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.