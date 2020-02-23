Noelle Umback

Funeral services for Noelle will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon, S.D. Pastor Bruce Foster will officiate with burial in the Greenhill Cemetery at Lemmon. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon.

Noelle Joreen Umback was born on Dec. 20, 1969, in Lemmon, S.D. She graduated as salutatorian from Lemmon High School with honors in 1988, received her B.S. in professional chemistry from South Dakota State University in 1992, and earned her Ph.D. from Colorado State University in inorganic chemistry in 2000. When asked about her proudest accomplishments, she noted academics. Her dissertation was entitled “Indirect Determination of the Rate of Iron Uptake into E. coli Ribonucleotide Reductase R2 by Competition with Ferrozine.”

After completing additional doctoral work at Columbia University, she began working at the New York City Medical Examiner's office in May 2000, and served as an Adjunct Professor for NYU until she passed. Since 2006, she has served as the Combined DNA Index System supervisor for New York City at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's in New York City.