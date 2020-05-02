Noah Beckler

From early on, Noah had a love for babies and small children, even when he was one himself. If there was a family event or gathering, Noah could be found where the babies were. His family joked he would perhaps have 10 of his own someday.

Noah tried lots of activities in his short life and while they didn't all stick, he was happy to have had the experience of playing football, basketball, taekwondo, fishing, jet skiing, tubing, and guitar lessons. Guitar and music remained his favorite.

Anyone who knew Noah knew he was very smart and quick witted. He had knowledge of the oddest trivia, which he would share with all who would listen.

While Noah was actually fairly quiet, he had a heart filled with love which he wore on his sleeve, and a kindness that he was not afraid to share with others. He had an indescribable way of connecting to people, be it family or friends. He had a special relationship with each of his siblings and found joy just being in the same place as each of them. He also had a unique relationship with his grandparents. He loved to razz his family, and often gave pet names to them or teased them about their age. Noah was great at one to one moments with his family and friends, and could talk old movies to world history and so much more.