Nidra Anderson

Nidra Ruth Anderson, 80, formerly of Bismarck, passed peacefully at EagleRidge Care Center in Grand Junction, Coloado, after a long, strenuous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Pastor Thomas R. Marcis Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one-hour prior to the service.
Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Nidra Ruth Halsted was born Sept. 15, 1940 in Nebraska to James and Willa Halstead. She graduated from Torrington, Wyoming, High School. Nidra married Gary Rudolph Anderson on June 7, 1962, in Denver, Colorado. Gary and Nidra lived in Denver for a few months, where Nidra attended college. They then moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Charlene was born in November 1963.
The Anderson family moved with the Airforce until settling in at NDSU in Fargo. Nidra and Gary moved to North Carolina then to Kwajalein Marshal Islands shortly after Mark was born in 1968 and Gary received his engineering degree.
The family settled in Bismarck in 1975, where Nidra focused on creating a loving and stable home. She dedicated her life to her children and the family horse ranch. She focused on helping with the horse ranch and was happy to share in the rural homemakers' club. She enjoyed holiday decorating and loved making traditional family foods.
Nidra was employed as an office receptionist for W.A.P.A. and with the Vern Zink Law office. She moved to Torrington, Wyoming, shortly after Gary passed away in 1993 and started working at a group home. She then moved on to Grand Junction, Colorado, to be with her daughter. In Grand Junction, she volunteered with Foster Grandparents for many years, where she worked at many different schools helping little children. Nidra loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending concerts and events. She was an important part of her grandchildren's lives. She will be missed by many and never forgotten as she was silly, funny, and always brightened the room with her smile.
Nidra is survived by her daughter Charlene Anderson, Grand Junction, Colo.; son, Mark (Tammy) Anderson, Bismarck, grandchildren, Tyanna Raye, Evan, Sara, and Emily; sister, Margie Roe, Bothell, Wa.; brother-in-law, Bud (Richard) Watson, Torrington, Wyo.; close friend, Debra Ereth, Grand Junction, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband, Gary; and her sister, Virginia Watson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gracie's Promise Foundation (http://graciespromise.org).
