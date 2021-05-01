Nidra Anderson

Nidra was employed as an office receptionist for W.A.P.A. and with the Vern Zink Law office. She moved to Torrington, Wyoming, shortly after Gary passed away in 1993 and started working at a group home. She then moved on to Grand Junction, Colorado, to be with her daughter. In Grand Junction, she volunteered with Foster Grandparents for many years, where she worked at many different schools helping little children. Nidra loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending concerts and events. She was an important part of her grandchildren's lives. She will be missed by many and never forgotten as she was silly, funny, and always brightened the room with her smile.