Neldae Frank

Neldae Yvonne (Monson) Frank, 87, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center with family gathered around her.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Good Shephard Chapel in the Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, with Deacon Ken Votava presiding. The committal service will be held in the spring at Mandan Union Cemetery.
Neldae was born April 15, 1932 in Marion, the daughter of Albert and Lillian (Lee) Monson. Neldae was baptized Jan. 14, 1944 and confirmed in August 1945. She attended eight years of grade school at rural Plano School #66. Neldae graduated from Marion High School and later Valley City State College with a degree in education. She taught at several rural schools in ND including Plano School #66. While living in Jamestown in the late 50's, Neldae worked at JC Penney's as their decorator/ad coordinator. She then taught school in Sidney, Mont., and later Dickinson for over 11 years. Neldae taught school for 25 years.
Neldae loved her nieces and nephews and often found herself volunteering to care for them while their parents were busy. Her youngest sister, Julaine lived with her for six years and attended schools that Neldae was teaching at.
Neldae married George Frank in Dickinson on June 12, 1971. George was a locomotive engineer for Burlington Northern and his job took them to Mandan in July of 1979. Their favorite hobby was sightseeing over North Dakota with George at the helm of their piper. He died in 1989. In 1993, Neldae moved to Jamestown to help care for her mother, Lillian. She was most recently living at the Heritage Center.
She is survived by five brothers, Wayne, Rodney (Barbara), both of Jamestown, Edward (Jean), Lakefield, Minn., Dale (Virginia), Mandan, and Lorne, Fargo; sisters, Marilyn Burkhardt and Arlyce (Leonard) Chadwick, both of Jamestown, Lois Hoffman, Fargo, Julaine Monson-Cumming, Clinton, Mont.; and sisters-in-law, Billie Monson (Lowell deceased) Enderlin, and Donna Monson (Noelyn deceased), Litchville. She is also survived by 34 nieces and nephews and their families as well as numerous cousins.
Neldae was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents; brothers, Allen, Noelyn, and Lowell; three nephews and one niece; sister-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Monson; and brothers-in-law, Richard Hoffman and Robert Burkhardt.
The family invites you for lunch and fellowship following the service in the Bethel Room at Ave Maria Village.
Memorials can be made to the Salvation Army, Spirit of Life Catholic Church of Mandan, 801 1st Street SE, Mandan, ND 58554, or the charity of your choice.