Neldae Frank

Neldae Yvonne (Monson) Frank, 87, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center with family gathered around her.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Good Shephard Chapel in the Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, with Deacon Ken Votava presiding. The committal service will be held in the spring at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Neldae was born April 15, 1932 in Marion, the daughter of Albert and Lillian (Lee) Monson. Neldae was baptized Jan. 14, 1944 and confirmed in August 1945. She attended eight years of grade school at rural Plano School #66. Neldae graduated from Marion High School and later Valley City State College with a degree in education. She taught at several rural schools in ND including Plano School #66. While living in Jamestown in the late 50's, Neldae worked at JC Penney's as their decorator/ad coordinator. She then taught school in Sidney, Mont., and later Dickinson for over 11 years. Neldae taught school for 25 years.

Neldae loved her nieces and nephews and often found herself volunteering to care for them while their parents were busy. Her youngest sister, Julaine lived with her for six years and attended schools that Neldae was teaching at.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}