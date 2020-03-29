Nathaniel Boyce

Nathaniel Hunter Boyce, 43, Bismarck, died on March 26, 2020 due to complications of end stage renal disease.

Nathaniel was born in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 1976, the second child of John and Susan Boyce. As a child, he was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis, which was manifested by developmental disabilities, epilepsy, and, eventually, kidney failure.

Nathaniel attended special education programs in Tennessee, Indiana, and Illinois before moving with his family to North Dakota in 1997, where he became the first client of Support Systems, Inc. He attended the day program at HIT in Mandan for about 20 years. The family expresses appreciation to the many staff members at Support Systems and HIT who worked with him here in North Dakota, and to the staff at the kidney dialysis centers at St. Alexius and Sanford for the past four years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nathaniel had many happy times in this life, and some difficult times. The family takes comfort in knowing he is now in the presence of Jesus, where there is no more pain and suffering.

Nathaniel is survived by his sister, Rebecca Boyce, his brother, Jeremiah Boyce, and his parents.