Nathan Osbourn

Nathan Smith Osbourn of St. Joseph, Minnesota passed away on Nov. 22, 2021 at the age of 81, after a long battle with awesomeness! Nate was born on Feb. 12, 1940 in Dodge City, Kansas. He grew up in Cimarron, Kansas with his mother, Helen, father Russell and brother Dennis. At a young age his father passed away, and he became very involved in Boy Scouts. In high school, he participated and lettered in, well almost everything! He was in the marching band, played football, ran track and was quite a diver. He also worked as a ‘soda jerk' at the local drug store.

After high school, he went to school for radio and television communications and eventually landed a job at a local station in Bismarck. It was while working in Bismarck that Nate met the love of his life, Pat. They were married on July 30, 1966 and recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. The couple had two girls and remained in Bismarck until 2000, when they decided to make the move to Minnesota to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

He absolutely adored his grandchildren! He & Pat would spend a lot of time with them. They always made sure they had fun, taking them to the zoo, plays, opera, concerts, playground or just fun parties at home. His eyes would light up whenever he saw them.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, going to stock car races, watching The Twins & Vikings. He and Pat enjoyed several trips. They would often travel to see friends & relatives, whether it was meeting up in Vegas, traveling to New York or going to Albuquerque for the hot air balloon festival, they always had a blast!

Nate was simply a really great guy! Honest & caring without an enemy in the world. He was the best dad, grandpa & best friend and loving companion. He will be thought of often and missed forever.

He is preceded in death by loving devoted daughter, Sandy; parents, Helen & Russell Osbourn, stepfather, Jack Dupey.

He is survived by wife, Pat Osbourn, daughter Lisa (Roger Lenahan), grandchildren, Katie, Hailey & Johnathan and brother Dennis (Joan) Osbourn.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Willing Hands, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph, Minnesota.