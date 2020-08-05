Natalie Nagel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natalie "Nattie" Nagel, 59, Bismarck, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. The family requests those attending wear masks and practice social distancing. For those not able to attend, there will be a service livestream available on the church's website: www.cathedralparish.com.

Following the service, the burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Nattie was born March 5, 1961, in Linton to Helen (Burgad) and Eddie Kramer Sr. She was raised on a farm west of Strasburg and attended Strasburg Public School where she graduated in 1979. After graduation, she attended Joseph's Hair School where she graduated in 1980.

On April 25, 1981, she married Gary T. Nagel after the two met on a blind date. They were inseparable and were meant to be together from day one. Together they had two children, Nicole Marie and Nathan Thomas.

She worked for the Bismarck Public School district for many years in many different roles. She loved kids and being able to work with them. Nattie later went on to work for the Bismarck Event Center in concessions and catering. She made so many great friends while working this job.