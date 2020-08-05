Natalie Nagel

Natalie "Nattie" Nagel, 59, Bismarck, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St, Bismarck. The family requests those attending wear masks and practice social distancing. For those not able to attend, there will be a service livestream available on the church's website: www.cathedralparish.com.
Following the service, the burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.
Nattie was born March 5, 1961, in Linton to Helen (Burgad) and Eddie Kramer Sr. She was raised on a farm west of Strasburg and attended Strasburg Public School where she graduated in 1979. After graduation, she attended Joseph's Hair School where she graduated in 1980.
On April 25, 1981, she married Gary T. Nagel after the two met on a blind date. They were inseparable and were meant to be together from day one. Together they had two children, Nicole Marie and Nathan Thomas.
She worked for the Bismarck Public School district for many years in many different roles. She loved kids and being able to work with them. Nattie later went on to work for the Bismarck Event Center in concessions and catering. She made so many great friends while working this job.
Nattie's passion was flowers. Her garden was beautiful, and she could make anything grow. She loved hosting people at her house and was always up for coffee or lunch. She was an amazing baker and cook. There was never a shortage of food at her house. Nattie's sense of humor and wit will forever live on in the memories and stories made and shared by loved ones.
She loved and lived life every day, as tomorrow was not promised. Nattie accepted everyone and always saw the good in those she met. She lived for her family, especially her grandson, Easton. She was the best grandma and will be greatly missed.
Nattie is survived by her husband, Gary T. Nagel; daughter, Nicole (Eric) Lund; son, Nathan (Katie) Nagel; her pride and joy grandson, Easton Michael Lund; two sisters, Sandy (Augie) Ternes, and Kathy (Gary L.) Nagel; one brother, Eddie (Lori) Kramer Jr.; mother-in-law, Delores Nagel; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews whom all loved her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Eddie Kramer Sr.; sister, Helen Kramer; and father-in-law, Edwin Nagel.
